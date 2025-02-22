Tate McRae was a "little nervous" when she heard Drake had name-dropped her on 'Small Town Fame'.

Tate McRae admits it was 'cool' that Drake name-dropped her on 'Small Town Fame'

The rapper sings about feeling like "Tate McRae" on the track on his latest album with PartyNextDoor, 'Some Sexy Songs 4 U', and the fellow Canadian star thought it was "cool" as she is a huge fan of the 'Nice For What' hitmaker, but she always worried why he chose her.

She told GQ: "What was it – Thursday [last week]? I just got a text from my friends being like, “Oh my God, listen to 1.23 on this song.” It was funny. I’ve never heard my name in a song before, [and] I’ve never met Drake. You also get a little nervous listening to it, like, “Oh my God, why am I being mentioned?” But it was cool. I’m a fan of him."

Elsewhere, Tate spoke about how she and her boyfriend, The Kid Laroi, coped collaborating on the track ‘I Know Love’ on her latest album, ‘So Close to What’, admitting it was “nerve-wracking”.

She said: “I’ve been a fan of him for a long time, so I would have wanted to do a record regardless, even if I wasn't dating him. But it was interesting. Being in front of someone and creating is nerve-wracking, even if it is someone as close as your boyfriend. I think there’s a line you want to maintain – how would you talk to your boyfriend about something with no filter, and how would you talk to your peer who you respect as an artist? There [are] two different modes. It’s just respecting the fact that this is their craft too.”