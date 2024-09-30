Tate McRae has teased that her new album will see her enter her "fierce era".

Tate McRae is leaning more into her live alter ego on her new album

The 'greedy' hitmaker has channelled her live alter ego, Tatiana, who she describes as having a "confident girl power identity", on her follow-up to 2023's 'Think Later'.

Reflecting on her biggest career achievements to date in her own words for GRAMMY.com, she wrote: "The next album is coming along, which is a crazy thing to say. All the music I'm creating right now definitely feels like a fierce era for me; a lot of it is inspired by performing. Since touring, it feels like I've completely found another identity that was somewhere inside of me. I always say that there is Tate, and my alter ego, Tatiana, takes over when I'm performing. As soon as I get on stage, I feel like I fully become that person. A lot of these new songs are not how I would talk in real life, but I wanted to extend this fierce, confident girl power identity of Tatiana and have that be the starter of this cycle."

The 21-year-old pop star – who expresses herself through dance at her concerts - admits she doesn't get a "feel" for her albums until she's performed the songs onstage.

She said: "Visually, it's so important for me to create a world and have all the pieces connect together to the album. Whenever I have an album, I need to have some sort of life epiphany. I hope that all of that comes together, and the pieces really feel satisfying when they fit together."

She concluded: "I'm excited to translate that feeling to touring and performing because that's when I really feel the album for the first time. I don't know what colour this era will be. THINK LATER was definitely blues, blacks, whites and greys. We'll have to see what this new era unfolds into."