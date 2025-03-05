Tate McRae has had some "terrible songs" leaked.

The 21-year-old pop star has amassed huge success over the course of the last few years and topped the charts with her 'So Close to What' album earlier this year but revealed that some of her earlier efforts have now made their way online, much to her surprise.

She is quoted by the Daily Star's Wired column as saying: "Everything is getting leaked of mine, every song I wrote from when I was 14, or 15- terrible songs I never thought would see the light of day.

The 'greedy' hitmaker doesn't;t seem too fazed, however, and had more than 70 tracks to choose from for her album as she admitted that everything that comes with being it in the industry is "worth it" to her.

She added: "I am so lucky I have my best friends in my team the whole time.I'm crying laughing 24/7,

that's what makes it really worth it."

Tate has a number of career ambitions that she really wants to achieve, including performing at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) after having watched "all of her idols" do the same over the years.

She told Pride: "I always have things that I'm setting my sights on. I'm a very goal-driven person. Sometimes, I think I'm a little clairvoyant. I'm really good at manifesting!

"I would die to perform at the VMA's. That's something I've watched all my idols do for so many years. For some reason, that specific performance is something I've always wanted.

"My ideal performance is a perfect balance of dance, outfit, singing, and musical arrangement. When they're all balanced perfectly, that's my ideal performance."