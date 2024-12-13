Taylor Swift has surpassed Drake as the most decorated artist in Billboard Music Awards history.

Taylor Swift has made history as the most-awarded artist at the Billboard Music Awards

The pop superstar – who has just wrapped the highest-grossing tour of all time with ‘The Eras Tour’ – took home 10 more prizes at the star-studded bash at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taylor’s haul included Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200, Top Billboard 200 Album for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard 200 Global Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, and Top Streaming Songs Artist.

Having been tied with Drake with 39 prizes apiece, Taylor toppled the rap superstar with her new total of 49 BBMAs, while he picked up three more prizes on the night for Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, and Top Rap Album for ‘For All the Dogs’.

Taylor thanked her fans and said her record-breaking wins were the “nicest early birthday present”, as the ‘Cruel Summer’ hitmaker celebrates her 35th birthday on Friday (13.12.24).

In a video message, Taylor said: “Thank you to the Billboard Awards. Thank you to the fans, ’cause Billboard is counting your stuff.

“They’re counting what you listen to, the albums that you’re passionate about, and so I count these as like fan voted awards because you guys are the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concert.”

She continued: “Everything that has happened with The Eras Tour and The Tortured Poets Department, I just have to say thank you. It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I have made, you know? And the fact that you’ve cared so much about my music.

“This is the nicest early birthday present you could have given me. So, thank you very much, I love it. It’s exactly what I wanted.”

The ceremony was hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau and saw performances from Megan Moroney, Jelly Roll and Shaboozey.

The BBMAs 2024 winners’ list:

Top artist: Taylor Swift

Top new artist: Chappell Roan

Top male artist: Morgan Wallen

Top female artist: Taylor Swift

Top duo/group: Fuerza Regida

Top Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 song: 'Lose Control' - Teddy Swims

Top radio song: 'Lose Control' - Teddy Swims

Top Hot 100 artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 songwriter: Taylor Swift

Top streaming songs artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 producer: Jack Antonoff

Top Billboard global (excl. U.S.) artist: Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 album: ‘The Tortured Poems Department’ - Taylor Swift

Top radio songs artist: Taylor Swift

Top Billboard global 200 artist: Taylor Swift

Top R'n'B male artist: Tommy Richman

Top R'n'B female artist: SZA

Top R'n'B touring artist: Bruno Mars

Top rap artist: Drake

Top rap album: Drake - ‘For All the Dogs’

Top rap male artist: Drake

Top rap female artist: Doja Cat

Top rap touring artist: Travis Scott

Top R'n'B song: Tommy Richman - 'MILLION DOLLAR BABY'

Top rock touring artist: Coldplay

Top Latin duo/group: Fuerza Regida

Top hard rock song: Falling In Reverse feat. Jelly Roll 'All My Life'

Top dance/electronic song: 'Houdini' - Dua Lipa

Top country artist: Morgan Wallen

Top country male artist: Morgan Wallen

Top country female artist: Beyoncé

Top K-Pop touring artist: Seventeen

Top global K-Pop artist: Stray Kids

Top collaboration: Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen 'I Had Some Help'

Top country song: 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' - Shaboozey

Top song sales artist: Shaboozey

Top selling song: 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' - Shaboozey

Top rock album: 'Stick Season' - Noah Kahan

Top Billboard global 200 song: 'Beautiful Things' - Benson Boone

Top Billboard global (excl. U.S.) song: 'Beautiful Things' - Benson Boone

Top Afrobeats artist: Tyla

Top Afrobeats song: 'Water' - Tyla

Top hard rock artist: Linkin Park

Top rock duo/group: Linkin Park