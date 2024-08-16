Taylor Swift brought out "best friend" Ed Sheeran as she resumed the 'Eras Tour' at Wembley Stadium on Thursday night (15.08.24).

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran performed a mashup during the acoustic section of the show

The 34-year-old Grammy winner had a special treat in store for Swifties as she introduced her special guest during the acoustic section of her show.

Taylor was performing 'Everything Has Changed', which Ed co-wrote for the pop superstar, when she re-started the song and the flame-haired singer, 33, joined her and turned into a mashup with their duet 'End Game' and his song 'Thinking Out Loud'.

Taylor remarked: "That was so fun, I had such a good time."

The mammoth set lasted for well over three hours and featured all the hits, including 'Cruel Summer', 'Blank Space', 'Style', 'Anti-Hero', and 'Shake It Off'.

The concert comes following the murder of three girls at a Taylor-themed dance class in Southport and the cancellation of shows in Vienna last week after a terrorist attack was foiled.

It was reported earlier this week that the security presence for Taylor's Wembley shows had been elevated to "presidential levels" following the cancellation of her three concerts in the Austrian capital.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police last weekend assured Swifties that there is "nothing to indicate" that the Wembley gigs will be targeted.

The statement - obtained by PEOPLE - read: "There’s nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London.

"(The city hosts) a significant number of very high-profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience."