Taylor Swift has announced a new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old pop star enlisted her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce to reveal the title of her upcoming 12th studio LP, with the brothers sharing the news in a teaser for the Karma hitmaker's upcoming appearance on their New Heights podcast.

In a video shared on Instagram at 12.12am ET on Tuesday (12.08.25), Taylor said: "Can I show you something?"

Jason, 37, replied, "Okay. What do we got? We got a briefcase? Mint green, with T.S. on it."

Taylor confirmed: "Yup."

Jason then asked: "What's in it?"

Taylor exclaimed: "This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl."

Her 35-year-old boyfriend cheered: "TS12!"

The cover art for the record remained obscured, with Taylor's website now displaying a msyterious blurred orange and green cover, alongside options to by CD, cassette and vinyl versions of the album.

While the artwork remains a mystery, it seems likely the colour orange will feature prominently because behind Taylor on the New Heights set were several books with covers in the hue, including tomes featuring the works of modernist and neo-expressionist artists Jean-Michel Basquiat, Marc Chagall and Ruth Asawa, as well as abstract painter Mark Rothko.

A silver microphone and football could also be seen in the background.

Taylor had added a countdown - featuring a glittery orange backdrop and a mint green clock - to her website on Monday (11.08.25), which expired at 12.12am on Tuesday.

The album news came as it was confirmed that the Blank Space singer will be a guest on New Heights on Wednesday (13.08.25).

In a teaser clip shared on X, Taylor told Travis, who was wearing a sky blue sweatshirt: "That's such a nice colour on you."

He replied: "Yes, I know. It's the colour of your eyes, sweetie. It's why we match so well."

Taylor then exclaimed: "We're about to do a f****** podcast!"

While the album news was a surprise for fans, Taylor's appearance on the podcast had been heavily hinted.

A guest announcement photo had featured the Karma singer's silhouette between a screenshot of Travis and Jason, featuring the same glittering orange background and mint green lettering.

It is not yet known when The Life of a Showgirl will be released, but Taylor's website confirmed orders will be sent out before 13 October.