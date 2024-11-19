Taylor Swift offered her support to BLACKPINK star Rosé when she was "drowning a little” trying to establish her solo career.

The 27-year-old K-pop star - who shot to fame in the South Korean girl group alongside Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa in 2016 - got in touch with the 34-year-old pop superstar to ask her advice when she was preparing to go it alone and was blown away that the Grammy winner was willing to take the time to offer her guidance on the challenges of being a solo artist.

In a new interview with i-D magazine, she said: “I told her I’m such a huge fan and I just had some questions. As soon as she met me, she’s like ‘Spill, let me help you out.'

“She gave me her number and she’s like, ‘Let me know if you have any questions.’ Who does that? Like, you’re Taylor Swift!”

Rosé continued: “She was trying to protect me. Me becoming solo, being independent, it’s not an easy thing.

"There are a lot of things I should be careful with, and she gave me a rundown on all the things I have to look out for. That was the coolest part – she’s killed it in the game, and she was kind enough to walk me through.”

Rosé's latest solo tune, 'Number One Girl', from her upcoming debut solo album 'rosie', is about the pressures of being in the public eye and how debilitating it can be.

She told the publication: “I couldn’t sleep because I was so obsessed with what these people were gonna say about me and what I wanted them to say about me.

“I was so disgusted at myself for it – I never wanted to admit it to anyone, I didn’t even want to admit it to myself.”

Amy Allen, who co-wrote the song, added: “Being a massive pop star, there’s so many things to be constantly juggling and handling, and having your personal life as well – it’s [like] a revolving door.

“I think it’s really scary to dig into that sometimes, but it seemed to me as though the mission statement was always just to try and approach it with as much honesty as humanly possible.”