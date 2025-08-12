Taylor Swift has hinted she has worked with Max Martin and Shellback on her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift has seemingly teased the producers she has worked with on The Life of a Showgirl

The 35-year-old pop star enlisted her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce to reveal the title of her upcoming 12th studio LP on Tuesday (12.08.25), with the brothers sharing the news in a teaser for the Karma hitmaker's upcoming appearance on their New Heights podcast.

And shortly after the album news landed, fans spotted billboards in New York and Nashville, which turned out to be adverts for the pop idol's new Spotify playlist, entitled And, baby, that’s show business for you.

All 22 tracks are songs from her back catalogue produced by the two studio wizards, who she worked with on the albums Red, 1989, and Reputation, sparking speculation the duo are involved in the new record.

In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday (12.08.25), Taylor said: "Can I show you something?"

Jason, 37, replied: "Okay. What do we got? We got a briefcase? Mint green, with T.S. on it."

Taylor confirmed: "Yup."

Jason then asked: "What's in it?"

Taylor exclaimed: "This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl."

Her 35-year-old boyfriend cheered: "TS12!"

The cover art for the record remained obscured, with Taylor's website now displaying a mysterious blurred orange and green cover, alongside options to by CD, cassette and vinyl versions of the album.

While the artwork remains a mystery, it seems likely the colour orange will feature prominently because behind Taylor on the New Heights set were several books with covers in the hue, including tomes featuring the works of modernist and neo-expressionist artists Jean-Michel Basquiat, Marc Chagall and Ruth Asawa, as well as abstract painter Mark Rothko.

A silver microphone and football could also be seen in the background.

Taylor added a countdown - featuring a glittery orange backdrop and a mint green clock - to her website on Monday (11.08.25), which expired at 12.12am on Tuesday.

The album news came as it was confirmed that the Grammy winner will be a guest on New Heights on Wednesday (13.08.25).

In a teaser clip shared on X, Taylor told Travis, who was wearing a sky blue sweatshirt: "That's such a nice colour on you."

He replied: "Yes, I know. It's the colour of your eyes, sweetie. It's why we match so well."

Taylor then exclaimed: "We're about to do a f****** podcast!"

While the album news was a surprise for fans, Taylor's appearance on the podcast had been heavily hinted.

A guest announcement photo had featured the singer's silhouette between a screenshot of Travis and Jason, featuring the same glittering orange background and mint green lettering.

It is not yet known when The Life of a Showgirl will be released, but Taylor's website confirmed orders will be sent out before October 13.