Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar might have a new collaboration on the way.

Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar have reunited in the studio, according to DJ Snake

After Drake released a diss song aimed at his fellow rapper called 'Taylor Made Freestyle', mocking Kendrick for appearing on a remix of Taylor's hit 'Bad Blood' in 2015 – rapping “Make another 1 for the Swifties" - DJ Snake has claimed the pair have reunited in the studio for a new song that is seemingly expected to feature on his new album.

The French-Algerian DJ and record producer – whose real name is William Sami Étienne Grigahcine - made the claim in a viral French-speaking interview and declared in English: “World premiere.”

Kendrick had to re-record his verse for the new version of ‘Bad Blood’ on last year’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

Both Taylor and Kendrick have shared new music produced by Jack Antonoff this year.

The hip-hop star teamed up with the studio wizard – who regularly collaborates with Taylor and worked with the pop superstar again on April’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ - and producer Sounwave on his Drake diss song ‘6:16 in LA’.

The song sampled Al Green’s 1972 song ‘What a Wonderful Thing Love Is’, which featured Drake’s uncle, Mabon ‘Teenie’ Hodges, on guitar.

Last year, Kendrick won the Best Rap Album Grammy Award for the third time for his 2022 LP ‘Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers’.

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for his sixth studio album.

The collection will mark his first project since departing label Top Dawg Entertainment.