Taylor Swift messed up during her secret songs segment at her 'Eras' show in Munich on Saturday (27.07.24).

Taylor Swift messed up during the secret songs segment

The 34-year-old singer had successfully teamed 'The Tortured Poets Department' track 'Fresh Out the Slammer' with '1989's 'You Are in Love' on guitar during her first show at the Olympiastadion in Germany, but when she then headed to her piano for the second medley, she flubbed the opening notes, and immediately drew attention to the gaffe.

In footage shared on X, she laughed: "Sometimes you just don't hit the right note, do you?"

She then continued with the second medley, fusing 'Ivy' from 'Evermore' with 'Reputation' track 'Call It What You Want'.

This isn't the first time Taylor has had problems during the segment.

While performing in Milan, Italy, earlier this month, the piano glitched.

She quipped as a crew member came on stage to fix the instrument: "We have finally broken this thing."

During her show in Hamburg earlier this week, the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker reflected on having to do her own hair, make-up and styling for her 'Folklore' album cover shoot because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told fans: “I started making ‘Folklore’ about two days into the pandemic.

“It was just, like, such a challenge for us as creators, but it was so fulfilling.

“Then came time to take some pictures for the album. You can’t have hair and makeup, you can’t have wardrobe, you have to just do it yourself.

“So I called my friend who has some woods behind her house and was like, ‘Can I take some pictures in your forest?’ And she said, ‘Yes’.

“I ordered all these nightgowns online and brought them, and then did my own hair and make-up… just was like, ‘Guess I’ll braid it? I don’t know’.”