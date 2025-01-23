Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen are leading the iHeart Radio Music Awards nominations.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the country singer, 31, have been nominated for 10 gongs each, with Swift also set to receive a special award titled Tour of the Century for her ‘Eras Tour'.

As for Wallen, his nominations include Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for 'I Had Some Help', his single with Post Malone, and Country Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone and Kendrick Lamar are tied for second with nine nominations each.

As well as the numerous categories, the iHeart Radio Music Awards will also celebrate several major artists for their contributions to pop music, with Lady Gaga set to receive the 2025 iHeart Radio Innovator Award in honour of her impact on music and culture.

In a statement, iHeart Radio said: “Few artists in modern history have taken creative risks with the level of success of Gaga. One of the best-selling musicians of all time, she is the true definition of a modern day artist innovator.”

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey will be the recipient of the iHeart Radio Icon Award for her highly successful career - with the ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ chart-topper being the best-selling female artist of all time.

The event will also include five new fan-voted awards: Favourite Surprise Guest, Favourite Broadway Debut, Favourite Track, Favourite Tour Tradition and Favourite K-pop Dance Challenge.

The iHeart Radio Music Awards will take place on 17 March 2025 in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will honour the city following the devastating wildfires earlier this month.

iHeart Radio also confirmed it would be donating to the wildfire relief effort through FireAidLA.com.

President of Entertainment Enterprises John Sykes and Chief Programming Officer of iHeartMedia Tom Poleman said in a statement: “This year’s show will shine a light on the devastating tragedy that impacted Los Angeles and enable us to deliver on our commitment to the communities we serve.”

The full list of iHeart Radio Music Awards nominations is as follows:

Song of the Year:

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey

“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat

“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone

“Espresso” - Sabrina Carpenter

“Greedy”- Tate McRae

“I Had Some Help” - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Lose Control” - Teddy Swims

“Lovin On Me” - Jack Harlow

“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar

“Too Sweet” – Hozier

Pop Song of the Year:

“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat

“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

“Greedy”- Tate McRae

“Too Sweet”- Hozier

Pop Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Best Collaboration:

“Die With A Smile”- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Like That” - Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“Miles On It”- Kane Brown and Marshmello

Best New Artist (Pop):

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Country Song of the Year:

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey

“Cowgirls” - Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST

“I Am Not Okay”- Jelly Roll

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“World On Fire”- Nate Smith

Country Artist of the Year:

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country):

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

George Birge

Shaboozey

Tucker Wetmore

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“Like That”- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“Lovin On Me”- Jack Harlow

“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar

“Rich Baby Daddy”- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

“TGIF” - GloRilla

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Future

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):

310babii

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Cash Cobain

Jordan Adetunji

R B Song of the Year:

“ICU” - Coco Jones

“Made For Me”- Muni Long

“Sensational” - Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

“Water” – Tyla

“WY@”- Brent Faiyaz

R B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

Muni Long

SZA

Usher

Victoria Monét

World Artist of the Year:

Burna Boy

Central Cee

Tems

Tyla

YG Marley

Best New Artist (R B):

4Batz

Ambré

Inayah

Josh X

Maeta

Alternative Song of the Year:

“Dilemma” - Green Day

“Landmines” - Sum 41

“Neon Pill”- Cage The Elephant

“The Emptiness Machine” - Linkin Park

“Too Sweet”- Hozier

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Cage The Elephant

Green Day

Linkin Park

Sum 41

twenty one pilots

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):

Djo

Fontaines D.C.

Good Neighbours

Myles Smith

The Last Dinner Party

Rock Song of the Year:

“A Symptom of Being Human” - Shinedown

“All My Life” - Falling In Reverse and Jelly Roll

“Dark Matter” - Pearl Jam

“Screaming Suicide” - Metallica

“The Emptiness Machine” - Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year:

Green Day

Linkin Park

Metallica

Pearl Jam

Shinedown

Dance Song of the Year:

“360” - Charli xcx

“Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)” - Bebe Rexha

“I Don’t Wanna Wait”- David Guetta and OneRepublic

“Make You Mine”- Madison Beer

“Water” – Tyla X Marshmello

Dance Artist of the Year:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Dua Lipa

Kylie Minogue

Tiësto

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year:

“Brickell” - FEID X Yandel

“LA FALDA” - Myke Towers

“Perro Negro”- Bad Bunny featuring FEID

“Qlona” - Karol G featuring Peso Pluma

“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”- Karol G

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

FEID

Karol G

Myke Towers

Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban):

Christian Alicea

Cris MJ

Ela Taubert

FloyyMenor

Kapo

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Alch Si” - Grupo Frontera and Carin León

“El Beneficio De La Duda” - Grupo Firme

“FIRST LOVE” - Oscar Ortiz and Edgardo Nuñez

“La Diabla”- Xavi

“Tu Perfume” - Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Grupo Frontera

Intocable

Los Ángeles Azules

Peso Pluma

Xavi

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):

Chino Pacas

Iván Cornejo

Luis R. Conriquez

Tito Double P

Xavi

K-pop Artist of the Year:

aespa

ATEEZ

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Lisa

K-pop Song of the Year:

“Chk Chk Boom” - Stray Kids

“Magnetic”- ILLIT

“Supernova” - aespa

“Who”- Jimin

“XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN

Best New Artist (K-pop):

BABYMONSTER

BADVILLAIN

ILLIT

NCT WISH

TWS

Producer of the Year:

Julian Bunetta

Jack Antonoff

Evan Blair

Mustard

Dan Nigro

Songwriter of the Year:

Josh Coleman

ERNEST

Ashley Gorley

Amy Allen

Justin Tranter

(New for 2025) Favorite Soundtrack:

Back to Black

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Bob Marley: One Love

Challengers

Deadpool and Wolverine

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Emilia Pérez

The Book of Clarence

Twisters

Wicked

(New for 2025) Favorite Broadway Debut:

Adam Lambert – “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Ariana Madix – “Chicago”

Barbie Ferreira – “Cult of Love”

Charli D'Amelio – “ Juliet”

Grant Gustin – “Water For Elephants”

Kit Connor – “Romeo + Juliet”

Lola Tung – “Hadestown”

Nicole Scherzinger – “Sunset Blvd”

Rachel Zegler – “Romeo + Juliet”

Robert Downey Jr. – “McNeal”

Sebastián Yatra – “Chicago”

Shailene Woodley – “Cult of Love”

(New for 2025) Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge:

“GGUM”- Yeonjun (TXT)

“MAESTRO” - Seventeen

“Magnetic”- ILLIT

“Smart”- LE SSERAFIM

“Sticky”- Kiss of Life

“Supernova” - aespa

“Touch” - KATSEYE

“UP”- Karina (aespa)

“WORK”- ATEEZ

“XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN

(New for 2025) Favorite Surprise Guest:

Charli xcx bringing out Lorde

Coldplay bringing out Selena Gomez

Future Metro Boomin bringing out Travis Scott

GloRilla Megan Thee Stallion bringing out Cardi B

Jennifer Hudson bringing out Cher

Kendrick Lamar bringing out Ken Friends

Luke Combs bringing out the “Twisters” Cast

Morgan Wallen bringing out Travis Kelce Patrick Mahomes

Niall Horan bringing out Shawn Mendes

Olivia Rodrigo bringing out Chappell Roan

Peso Pluma bringing out Becky G

Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce

(New for 2025) Favorite Tour Tradition:

Benson Boone- Backflips

Chappell Roan - Teaching “HOT TO GO” dance

Charli xcx + Troye Sivan – “Apple” Girl (dance)

Morgan Wallen - Walk out song

Niall Horan - Heaven pose

Nicki Minaj - Fans sing

Olivia Rodrigo- Encore tank

Sabrina Carpenter- “Juno” position

Tate McRae - Soundcheck covers

Taylor Swift- “22” Hat

Taylor Swift - Surprise songs

Usher - Feeding cherries

Best Lyrics:

“Beautiful Things” - Benson Boone

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Billie Eilish

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

“Exes” - Tate McRae

“Fortnight” - Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“Good Luck, Babe!”- Chappell Roan

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“I Love You, I’m Sorry” - Gracie Abrams

“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

“Saturn” - SZA

“we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” - Ariana Grande

“Who”- Jimin

Best Music Video:

“APT.” – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

“Beautiful Things” - Benson Boone

“Die With A Smile” - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“Houdini” - Dua Lipa

“Houdini” -Eminem

“I Had Some Help” - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“LUNA” - ATL Jacob X FEID

“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please” - Sabrina Carpenter

“Rockstar”- Lisa

Favorite Tour Style:

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Midwest Princess

Charli xcx and Troye Sivan - Sweat

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion - Hot Girl Summer Tour

Nicki Minaj - Pink Friday 2 Tour

Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

Tate McRae - Think Later

Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour

Usher - Usher: Past Present Future

Favorite Tour Photographer:

Adam Degross - Post Malone

Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter

Baeth - Tate McRae

Christian Tierney - Niall Horan

David Bergman - Luke Combs

Henry Hwu - Billie Eilish

Lucienne Nghiem - Chappell Roan

Miles Leavitt - Olivia Rodrigo

Pooneh Ghana - Noah Kahan

RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND - Travis Scott

Sanjay Parikh - Shinedown

Yasi - Kacey Musgraves

Favorite On Screen:

Are You Sure?! (Jimin and Jungkook)

Child Star (Demi Lovato)

Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John)

Gaga Chromatica Ball (Lady Gaga)

I Am: Céline Dion (Céline Dion)

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (Lainey Wilson)

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words (Megan Thee Stallion)

Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour (Olivia Rodrigo)

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (KATSEYE)

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Bruce Springsteen)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) (Taylor Swift)

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (Bon Jovi)