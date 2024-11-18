Taylor Swift brought out Gracie Abrams for a performance of 'Us' at a show in Canada over the weekend (16-17.11.24).

Taylor Swift performed Us with Gracie Abrams in Toronto

The pop superstar - who co-wrote the track and recorded it with Gracie - thrilled fans by bringing her opening act back out on to the stage to perform the Grammy-nominated song during the show in Toronto, Canada on Saturday night (16.11.24) and Taylor told the audience they will always remember the "genius, brilliant young woman".

She said: "This is always one of my favourite parts of the night. I was kind of thinking about what to do tonight. 'The Eras Tour' has been going on for like a year and five or six months, a year and a half now.

"And so a lot of life can happen in the phase of that tour. Like art can happen in the course of that tour. And I think you'll remember the genius, brilliant young woman you saw tonight."

She went on to reveal they wrote the song after Gracie was nominated for Best New Artist at the last Grammy Awards.

Taylor explained: "So, storytime, Gracie was opening up for me a year ago on the Eras Tour. We had so many fun memories during that tour.

"Part of that was we were celebrating her getting nominated for best new artist at the Grammys. We went out, and we had like eleventy-hundred cosmos and went back to my house, and we just started writing a song, and the coolest thing ever has happened this week."

'Us' was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for the 2025 Grammy Awards - and Taylor revealed the pair were "screeching" down the phone to each other when they heard the news.

She explained: "It was just screeching, it wasn't even words. It was just feral screeching for the entire call, and we were so excited about that, and we wanted to figure out a way to say thank you to you so we put together a little something, so will you please welcome to the stage the magnificent Gracie Abrams."

As well as performing 'Us', the pair also performed a mash-up of Taylor's song 'Out of the Woods'. Taylor went on to perform 'You’re On Your Own, Kid' and 'Long Story Short' in her piano selection.