A 17-year-old boy planned to target Oasis fans at the band’s first reunion concert in Cardiff on July 4, according to court proceedings.

A youth was inspired by Southport killer Axel Rudakubana to plot a similar attack on Oasis fans, a court heard

The teenager, whose identity is protected due to his age, reportedly searched online for weapons and “places to attack.”

His parents raised concerns with a counsellor after he allegedly expressed a desire to carry out a “Rudakubana-style attack.”

Axel Rudakubana, also 17 at the time, was sentenced to a minimum of 52 years in prison for the murder of three girls at a dance class in Southport, and the attempted murder of 10 others last July.

The teenager in this case, from the Cwmbran area of South Wales, was not charged under the Terrorism Act 2000, according to The Times. However, he faces a charge of possessing information likely to be useful to someone preparing an act of terrorism — mirroring a charge Rudakubana also faced.

Authorities discovered that the boy had researched Rudakubana and referenced him on Snapchat, albeit with a misspelling of his name. He also reportedly used the app to mock victims of the Southport attack.

A peer later alerted police, claiming the teen discussed producing the poison ricin — another connection to Rudakubana’s case — which he denied.

Following his remarks to the counsellor, he allegedly shared an al-Qaeda training manual via mobile phone.

Judge Justice Cheema-Grubb has called for both a pre-sentence report and a psychiatric evaluation of the youth.

Meanwhile, huge steel fences have been erected around an area of Manchester's Heaton Park to stop ticketless Oasis fans from watching the band's Oasis Live '25 tour.

The Wonderwall hitmakers performed two homecoming shows at the venue on Friday (11.07.25) and Saturday (12.07.25), but hundreds of fans unsuccessfully tried to storm the fences to gain entry to the Britpop legends' gigs.

Now, Manchester City Council have urged ticketless Oasis fans not to travel to Heaton Park, after crowds previously gathered to get a glimpse of the big screens on an area that has been dubbed "Gallagher Hill".

The Council said: "With three concerts still to be played by Oasis in Manchester's Heaton Park following their two hugely successful concerts at the weekend, the city council is repeating its request for fans without tickets not to travel to the park.

"After taking stock of how the first two nights went, additional measures have now been deemed necessary and will be in place for the next three concerts, to protect the environment of the park, ensure areas of parkland and nearby livestock are protected, and maintain public safety.

"These include the erection of steel fencing around a large area of the hill within the cattle field in the main park - which is currently being developed as a new woodland area for the park and has been recently planted with around 300 young whips including Hornbeam, Field Maple, Aspen, Downy birch, Rowan, Common Alder, Crab apple and more - as well as measures to protect the livestock in the field, which include expectant and nursing cows and a bull.

"The erection of the fencing has a dual purpose - both to protect the environment from further damage and to dissuade people from gathering there. The necessary measure means the concert will no longer be visible from this area."