Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has heaped praise on Taylor Swift after attending one of her 'Eras Tour' shows.

The 52-year-old singer was an attendee at Taylor's concert at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium this past week and logged on to social media to share the amazing experience with his followers.

On Instagram, the artist posted a photo of himself at the concert and added the caption: "Just saw Taylor Swift eras tour in Lyon France!! Great production. Great voice. Great entertainer. Great songwriting. Crazy crowd.

"People even shared with me some friendship bracelets. Thanks a million @taylorswift (sic)."

This comes just before Taylor embarks on the UK leg of her tour, which kicks off on Friday (07.06.24) in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Billie's post follows the rave review Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce gave her 'Eras Tour' show.

The NFL star – who plays for the Kansas City Cheifs - attended the Paris concert on 12 May and described it as "absolutely unbelievable".

Speaking to his brother Jason Kelce on their 'New Heights' podcast, he said: "It was fun, it was a blast. I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the 'Eras Tour', I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new 'Tortured Poets Department', a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the show. I suggest everybody get out there … It is absolutely unbelievable."

Travis had attended previous concerts in 'The Eras Tour', but believes the European leg is "better" than those that have come before.

He said: "It was an all-around lovely night. I'll tell you what, Kansas City showed out, Argentina was unbelievable, Australia, they party with the best of them and they celebrate with the best of them. Those three were unbelievable.

"Singapore was so unique and so fun and then Paris was just on a whole other level, man. I'm just happy for everybody that's in the 'Eras Tour' that's performing, from the dancers to the band and, obviously, Taylor.

"It just looks like they're having so much fun out there, and they're absolutely killing it. They're putting on a show that you won't get anywhere else."