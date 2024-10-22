Thom Yorke "doesn't give a flying f***" if fans want Radiohead to return.

Thom Yorke has poured cold water on speculation about a Radiohead return

The 56-year-old singer has been asked about fans' speculation over the future of the 'Creep' hitmakers, who have been on hiatus since 2018, with their most recent studio album being 2016's 'A Moon Shaped Pool'.

The frontman told Double J: "I am not aware of it and don't really give a flying f***."

Thom insisted Radiohead isn't his main priority at the moment, while saying him and his bandmates - bassist Colin Greenwood, guitarist Jonny Greenwood, guitarist Ed O'Brien and drummer Philip Selway - have "earned the right" to focus on their own projects.

He added: "No offence to anyone and err, thanks for caring.

"But I think we’ve earned the right to do what makes sense to us without having to explain ourselves or be answerable to anyone else’s historical idea of what we should be doing.”

Colin recently revealed that the band had actually reunited for some rehearsals in the summer.

He told NME: "We got together in the summer just for a couple of days and just ran through all the songs and picked up where we left off in 2018. It was really fun and nice to see everyone.

"We were going to do three or four days but knocked it on the head after two because it was fine and we could still do it.

"My brother said that we’d just need a couple of weeks’ rehearsal and we could go on the road, no problem."

However, he's uncertain if the sessions will lead to anything more.

He explained: "Beyond that, everyone’s heads are focused on finishing up what they’ve been doing. My brother has been unwell (hospitalised with a serious infection) and is still recovering.

"Rehearsals were really fun and amicable, though.

"It was great, but beyond that get together, I'm sure we'll get together and make plans - but for what, I don't know."