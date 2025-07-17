Ticketless Oasis fans scaled new security fences and climbed trees to catch a glimpse of their latest Heaton Park gig on Wednesday night (16.07.25).

Oasis fans are still trying to break entry into Heaton Park - despite new security measures

Huge steel fences were erected around the Manchester park to stop the eager fans from watching the band's Oasis Live '25 tour after the Britpop legends performed two homecoming shows there on Friday (11.07.25) and Saturday (12.07.25).

Although their attempts to enter the venue were unsuccessful, that hasn't stopped crowds gathering on what has been dubbed 'Gallagher Hill' to listen to the Stand By Me group.

Some have even gone as far as to setup picnic blankets and fold-up chairs - despite calls from Manchester City Council not to travel to Heaton Park.

The Council had said: "With three concerts still to be played by Oasis in Manchester's Heaton Park following their two hugely successful concerts at the weekend, the city council is repeating its request for fans without tickets not to travel to the park.

"After taking stock of how the first two nights went, additional measures have now been deemed necessary and will be in place for the next three concerts, to protect the environment of the park, ensure areas of parkland and nearby livestock are protected, and maintain public safety.

"These include the erection of steel fencing around a large area of the hill within the cattle field in the main park - which is currently being developed as a new woodland area for the park and has been recently planted with around 300 young whips including Hornbeam, Field Maple, Aspen, Downy birch, Rowan, Common Alder, Crab apple and more - as well as measures to protect the livestock in the field, which include expectant and nursing cows and a bull.

"The erection of the fencing has a dual purpose - both to protect the environment from further damage and to dissuade people from gathering there. The necessary measure means the concert will no longer be visible from this area."

There are two more dates at Heaton Park on July 19 and 20. The Oasis Live '25 Tour then moves to London's Wembley Stadium on July 25.