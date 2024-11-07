Luvcat says her music career is "actually progressing" because she no longer has to rehearse in a disused toilet.

The singer has enjoyed great success on TikTok over the course of the last three years and as she prepares for her upcoming tour, recalled her earlier days where she and her band couldn't even afford a rehearsal room.

She told NME: "Something funny happened a couple of days ago, which might seem silly to some people, but we were rehearsing for this tour coming up, and I’ve only ever been able to afford a two-hour rehearsal with the boys.

"And it was the first time we’ve had six hours in a rehearsal room, and I didn’t have to settle at the door, because obviously they’ve got people looking after that now.

“We used to rehearse in – it’s actually brilliant – but it was an ex-public toilet in Kentish Town. I’m not dissing it, but it suddenly felt like, ‘Oh my god, we’re actually progressing, because now we get to rehearse.’ I get the privilege of playing with the boys for longer, which is all I really want to do."

The 'He's My Man' songstress - who will be on tour throughout the UK in February 2025 - noted that she doesn't want to take her sudden success "too seriously" but wants her audience to hear her "very real, true" music through her stories.

She said: "The playfulness of it all, because I don’t want to take this too seriously. Yeah, there’s a lot of heartache and a lot of grit in what I’m writing about, but it comes hand in hand with mischief and fun and it not being too heavy. My lyrics are about real things that have happened, but then sometimes I’ll dress it up in a metaphor, or paint a strange picture with it. But they are pretty much all very real, true stories."