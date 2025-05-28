Tim Minchin is glad his music can "make people cry".

The 49-year-old comedian and musician - who is set to release his second studio album 'Time Machine' in July - is glad songs like 'Moment of Bliss' on new collection can impact people just as much as his more lighthearted tracks.

He told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "Yeah, we're funny monsters, aren't we? I'm really pleased about that. I like making people cry."

Tim was told by the interviewer how the line "In my moment of bliss no one and nothing can hurt me" brought on the tears.

He responded: "We as a species don't seem to acknowledge very much how often we feel scared or not OK.

"So, I'm not surprised that line got you. It was emotional to write."

Tim - who is also known for his work writing for Broadway shows like 'Matilda the Musical' and 'Groundhog Day' - explained how his new album and upcoming UK tour is part of a wider "conscious decision".

He explained: "Your job is to do your job, which in my case is reflect the human experience in songs and art and be a good dad and a kind friend.

"This tour and album are part of my conscious decision that I don't need to be spending my life lying awake at night trying to figure out how to fix the world.

"Everyone thinking they can fix the world is part of the problem."

Instead, he is focused on what he can achieve, including charity work on tour, and "speaking his truth on stage".

He added: "I will be speaking my truth on stage about all this, but mostly I want to make people cry and give people comfort and entertain the living f*** out of them."