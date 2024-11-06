Tom Grennan's new album will "reinvent" his sound.

The 29-year-old singer's fourth studio record is set for release next year and he has promised that it will be a departure from his previous material.

Tom told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The album's done, which I'm really, really excited for.

"This time, I absorbed loads of music. I listened to my own music too and just kind of saw myself going down a little bit of a lane.

"It's like, nah, I don't wanna do that. I wanna try and reinvent myself, and my sound, and put out music that I really love.

"And I feel like I've done that this time, and I'm excited."

Meanwhile, Tom is hoping to land the coveted Christmas number one spot with his new track 'It Can't Be Christmas' and will party hard if the track tops the charts on December 25.

The 'By Your Side' hitmaker said: "I’m not going for Christmas number two. I’m definitely going for number one.

"Imagine, Christmas day and finding out you’ve gone to number one? I’m going out, out. Christmas day, I’m having it up.

"I’m pretty strict most of the year. And I used to be strict all year round. But I’ve kind of finally found peace with who I am and what I am and where I need to be and what I need to do.

"So if I have a Christmas number one, I’m telling you, bro, I ain’t seeing you for a week or two. I’ll have a good time."

Tom actually wrote his Christmas single at the height of summer in Los Angeles.

He shared: "I was like, right, I wanna go somewhere really hot.

"I rang up my friend, (songwriter) Justin Tranter, and I said, ‘I’m coming to Los Angeles, we need to write a Christmas song’.

"We wrote four or five, I think. Definitely they’ll get heard. You never know, Christmas albums and whatnot. But right now, 'It Can’t Be Christmas' is the one that needs to be heard."