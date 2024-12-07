Tom Grennan says there will be "no stopping" him with the release of his fourth album next year.

Tom Grennan: 'There is no stopping us' with new album

The 29-year-old singer /songwriter is currently locked in a battle with Mariah Carey and Wham for the UK Christmas number one with his single 'It Can’t Be Christmas', but revealed that in 2025, his focus will be on his new album.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "We’re going for it. There is no stopping us.”

"I know you’ve only heard one new song of mine, which is 'Higher'.

"But trust me, 2025 is all coming. I’m excited for people to hear it because I’ve worked very hard on it.”

Tom previously revealed that the new album will be a departure from his previous material as he wanted to attempt to "reinvent" himself with the upcoming recording.

Tom told The Sun: "The album's done, which I'm really, really excited for.

"This time, I absorbed loads of music. I listened to my own music too and just kind of saw myself going down a little bit of a lane.

"It's like, nah, I don't wanna do that. I wanna try and reinvent myself, and my sound, and put out music that I really love.

"And I feel like I've done that this time, and I'm excited."