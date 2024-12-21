Tom Grennan is hoping to cover his favourite Christmas song with Raye.

The singer/songwriter has named The Pogues’ Christmas classic 'Fairytale of New York’ as his top festive tune of all time and he hopes to release his own version next year as a duet with ‘You Don't Know Me’ star Raye because it’s the “perfect song”.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Tom explained: “‘Fairytale of New York’ is my favourite Christmas song going. I think it’s just the perfect song …

“Who would I do it with? Raye. I would like to do that next year. ‘Cos she’s like gone clear now so if she’d have little old me on a song then I’d love that.

“But I just think we’d really work well with that song together. So yeah, that’s the aim.”

Tom went on to reveal he’s planning a quiet family Christmas and will be switching his phone off so he can make the most of his break.

He added: “I’m lucky. I’m going back to my family … having Christmas with my wife’s family, with my family, and just chilling out.

"I’ve got a busy year coming up and I’m really going to try to take that time to relax and maybe just turn off my phone and just be present in the moment and get ready for ’25 because it’s a big one.”

Tom released a hugely successful festive tune this year - 'It Can’t Be Christmas’ - but he recently revealed he will be focusing will be on his new album in the new year.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "We’re going for it. There is no stopping us. I know you’ve only heard one new song of mine, which is 'Higher'.

"But trust me, 2025 is all coming. I’m excited for people to hear it because I’ve worked very hard on it.”

Tom also revealed the new album will be a departure from his previous material as he wanted to attempt to "reinvent" himself with the upcoming record.

Tom told The Sun: "The album's done, which I'm really, really excited for.

"This time, I absorbed loads of music. I listened to my own music too and just kind of saw myself going down a little bit of a lane.

"It's like, nah, I don't wanna do that. I wanna try and reinvent myself, and my sound, and put out music that I really love. "And I feel like I've done that this time, and I'm excited.”