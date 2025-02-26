Sir Tom Jones, 10cc and Gary Barlow are the latest additions to Hampton Court Palace Festival 2025.

The Welsh music legend - whose hits include 'It's Not Unusual', 'Sex Bomb', 'Delilah' and 'What's New Pussycat?' - will bring his his ‘Defy Explanation’ tour to the royal landmark's historic Base Court on June 13.

The 'I'm Not In Love' hitmakers will bring their greatest hits to the Tudor palace with their debut performance on June 17, while Take That's Gary Barlow will top the bill on June 19.

The stacked lineup includes previously confirmed headliners Chaka Khan, James, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Bananarama and Elbow.

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 28 February, with an exclusive pre-sale taking place on Thursday 27 February via www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.

Last year, 10cc frontman Graham Gouldman released the star-studded solo album, 'I Have Notes', featuring Sir Brian May, Hank Marvin, Albert Lee and Sir Ringo Starr.

Queen guitarist May appears on the literal space-ballad ‘Floating In Heaven’, while the Shadows star Hank features on endearing romantic waltz of ‘When You Find Love’.

Beatles drummer Ringo added his talent to 'Couldn’t Love You More’, which was inspired by The Fab Four.

Legendary sideman Lee plays guitar on country track 'Say You Love Me Tonight'.