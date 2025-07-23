Sir Tom Jones postponed a concert this week after contracting an "upper respiratory infection".

Sir Tom Jones has contracted an upper respiratory infection, forcing him to reschedule a concert in Germany

The 85-year-old music legend was forced to reschedule his gig in Bremen, Germany on Tuesday night (22.07.25) to undergo "treatment" and rest up, with the show now set to take place on Monday (28.07.25).

A social media statement read: “Hello to all the fans in Bremen. Unfortunately, I must postpone my show this evening, as I've contracted an upper respiratory infection that needs treatment and rest.

“I know this is really disappointing and will cause inconvenience to you all, and I'm very sorry about that. But the show will now go ahead on Monday 28 July, so I look forward to seeing you then. All tickets will remain valid for the re-scheduled date.

“Until then, thank you for your understanding. Love, Tom.”

Tom has had a busy summer of touring with many more dates to come, wrapping with two nights at Cardiff Castle on August 20 and 21.

Meanwhile, the Sexbomb hitmaker has admitted he has "less control" over his vocal chords in later life.

Despite needing to adjust his singing style to suit his lower voice, he has no plans to call it quits anytime soon.

He told Yours magazine in 2024: "My voice is lower now. As we get older, our voices drop and we get more character in them. The older you get, the less control you have over your vocal chords.

"All you have got to do is push it harder ... and I can still do that. I can still sing and I can prove it, so here it is."

He added: "Being older, I feel I've got a point to prove. I can still sing and I can prove it, so here it is."

Tom also admitted being a sex symbol has "backfired" on him.

The silver fox said: "You have to use shtick and then it caught on and I was drowning in a sea of panties after a while. It backfired on me.

"It was like the room keys. I was in Vegas and someone threw a room key at me and I said, 'Whose is this?' and this woman said, 'Use it and you will find out'."