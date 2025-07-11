Tom Morello has dubbed Kneecap the "Rage Against The Machine of now" for speaking "truth to power".

The Irish rap trio's band member Mo Chara (real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh) is currently on bail on a terror charge relating to "displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah" at their O2 Forum Kentish Town gig in London in November 2024.

Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove told the court at a recent hearing: “It’s not about Mr Ó hAnnaidh’s support for the people of Palestine or his criticism of Israel.

“He’s well within his rights to voice his opinions and solidarity, as is anybody else.

“The allegation in this case is a wholly different thing and deals with a video recording showing that, in November of last year, Mr Ó hAnnaidh wore and displayed the flag of Hezbollah, a proscribed terrorist organisation, while saying ‘up Hamas, up Hezbollah’.

“Of course, support for the one is not the same as support for the other.

“So the issue in this case, and the reason it has come to court, it centres on the apparent support by Mr O hAnnaidh of a proscribed terrorist organisation.”

Ó hAnnaidh was subsequently released on unconditional bail until his next hearing on August 20.

Not only was he supported by his bandmates - Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh - at the court, but hundreds of supporters turned up to stand in solidarity with the star, with calls of "Free Palestine" heard as he left the building.

In a statement on Instagram regarding the terror charge, Kneecap wrote: "We deny this ‘offense’ and will vehemently defend ourselves.

“This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction.

"14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.

“We are on the right side of history. You are not. We will fight you in court. We will win.”

Kneecap had several shows cancelled as a result of the backlash but still got to play Glastonbury's West Holts stage at Worthy Farm on Saturday, June 28 - despite calls from MPs for them to be banned.

Killing in the Name hitmakers Rage Against The Machine are known for their anti-authoritarian and leftist political views and have used their platform to stand up against injustices.

Appearing on The Strombo Show recently, the group's guitarist said of Kneecap: “[They’re at] the top of the list.

“I mean, they’re clearly the Rage Against The Machine of now. Like, there’s them and there’s a gap to the next one.”

Morello insists Kneecap are "not terrorists".

Reacting to the backlash against the band, he said: “What they’re doing in their art is what people could probably stand to do more in their lives: to really speak truth to power. And, you know, Kneecap are not terrorists."

He added: “What is terroristic is, you know, 20,000 dead Palestinian children. That’s the story. Not some Irish rappers who don’t like that that’s happening. [That] should not be the story.”