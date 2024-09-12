Tom Walker asked his team to make sure he'd never used dynamic pricing.

Tom Walker addresses Oasis ticket controversy

The 32-year-old singer - whose new album 'I AM' will be released on September 20 - has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the upcoming Oasis reunion tour after fans were in online queues for hours only to be met with inflated ticket prices in line with the demand for the highly anticipated gigs.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "There's a limit, isn't there? I do feel like some people are taking the p***, and it's not cool.

"Oasis came out saying they weren't aware of what Ticketmaster were doing and all the rest of it. Maybe they didn't know.

"The point is if all artists said 'No' to that last-minute ticket inflation due to high demand, it wouldn't be a thing. That's my view.

"I even asked my management, 'We've never done that, have we?' Because I don't know - I'm not in charge of that bit."

The 'Leave A Light On' singer recalled buying tickets to see Madonna and admitted there is a debate to be had when a concert ends up being "the best thing you have ever seen", but bemoaned the idea of waiting for so long only to find out the price is more than double what you expected.

He said: "I bought Madonna tickets for my partner's auntie. If the show is the best thing you have ever seen and you feel like you're getting your money's worth, then fair play.

"But I do think people queuing for six hours thinking they're getting a £150 ticket and then [being told], 'That'll be £400, please,' you'd be fuming!"

Tom wants to give back to fans and recently played a run of free shows for UK fans as part of his 'Tom's Towns' tour, and he was glad to perform in "small cities" across the country.

He explained: "One of the biggest things was [people saying], 'Thank you so much - people don't ever come here.' "