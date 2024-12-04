Tony Christie's singing is "as good as ever" following his diagnosis with early onset dementia.

Tony Christie has insisted he's still singing well

The 81-year-old singer was diagnosed with the degenerative disease in 2021 but he has vowed to continue performing despite his health woes and now needs "a few adjustments" to help him on stage.

In a statement, he explained: "When I received my diagnosis of early onset dementia it was a shock ... it’s not something you think will ever happen to you.

"I was worried I wouldn’t be able to carry on performing and that’s all I’ve ever known. But with a few adjustments, like an onstage monitor with the lyrics to my songs, I’m still singing as good as I ever did.

"Music is such a powerful trigger for improving symptoms associated with dementia. Music is in my soul, and it still gives me happiness in the darkest of days."

Tony has allowed his song 'Avenues and Alleyways' to be used in a video promoting Sheffield Hospitals Charity this Christmas and he revealed he's proud to support such a good cause.

He added: "'Avenues and Alleyways' is one of my favourite songs to perform and I’m delighted that it’s been chosen to feature in the charity’s Christmas campaign this year to help raise awareness and much-needed funds for dementia care across Sheffield.

"I’m so grateful for the care my family and I have received from our NHS over the years."

Beth Crackles, CEO of Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said:"We are incredibly grateful for the support our friend and ambassador Tony Christie is giving to our campaign this year.

"We’ve already achieved so much thanks to generous donations from our wonderful supporters ... Our Christmas video will resonate with so many people, and we have also produced some tips to help families have a dementia-friendly Christmas which you can find on our website."

Tony previously admitted he plans to continue performing until his voice falters.

He told Record Collector magazine: "I've just stuck at it and ridden the storm, and all the ups and downs. I don't have a choice other than to keep recording and touring. If you stop, you die. Music is a therapy and a medication for me.

"So, the more that I work, the better I feel. I'll keep going until they either find a miracle cure for dementia, or until my voice goes. I'll record and tour for as long as I can. As soon as the voice starts to go, I'll retire gracefully and end on a high."