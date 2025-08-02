Tony Hadley doubts that a Spandau Ballet reunion would work.

The 65-year-old singer quit as lead singer of the True band in 2017 due to "circumstances beyond my control" and was surprised to hear his ex-bandmate Gary Kemp suggest earlier this year that he would like to do another tour.

Tony told Classic Pop magazine: "Really? That's news to me.

"I don't think it would work. I haven't seen Gary, Martin (Kemp) or John (Keeble) in eight years. Steve (Norman) is the only one I'm vaguely in contact with.

"We had some good times, but unfortunately there were some bad times as well. That's just life. We had some good laughs on the last tour, then unfortunately John fell ill and it wasn't the same without him. That was difficult."

Tony doesn't want animosity amongst his former Spandau Ballet bandmates but is happy to be focusing on his solo career now.

He said: "I wish Gary, Martin and John well, but I'm happy doing what I'm doing. I love the freedom I have now, the fact I can go from a bit of swing to a bit of rock. You can't do that within the confines of a band."

Spandau Ballet had a huge hit with Gold in 1983 and Tony believes that the track continues to be popular as it is easy for people to sing along to.

He explained: "You can't fail with Gold. There are times I get distracted singing it. I will suddenly come to and think: 'God, what's the second verse?' I get round it by going: 'Right, you lot can sing it...'

However, Tony is still baffled that the band chose not to perform the song during their set at Live Aid in 1985.

The singer said: "My one issue with Gold is, why didn't we play it at Live Aid? I think it's because we didn't think we could reproduce the orchestral touches at Wembley. Whatever, it didn't make any sense to me why we didn't do it."

Hadley has been involved in music for over 40 years and believes that his distinctive voice has been pivotal to his success.

He explained: "I've always had a big voice and it's always sounded like me. That gives me an identity, whether you like my voice or not.

"My influences are all brilliant voices, but I'm not interested in technicality. Loads of singers can do more vocal twiddles than me and are technically better, but that's not what I'm interested in."