Tony Hadley has compared Sam Fender to Frank Sinatra and Boy George.

The former Spandau Ballet frontman is a huge fan of the 'Seventeen Going Under' hitmaker, and insisted like many iconic singers, his "voice is instantly recognisable".

Asked which current artists could have Spandau's longevity, he told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "I'm always thinking about voices.

"Whether it's Sinatra or Boy George - when you put their records on, you know exactly who it is, It's about character.

"Sam Fender's voice is instantly recognisable. I love his music and the [Bruce] Springsteen influences."

Tony - who discovered Sam while presenting BBC Music Introducing on BBC Three Counties - also had some praised for rising star Piers Nolan.

He added: "I'm championing an artist called Piers Nolan. Instantly recognisable, incredible range and a great songwriter.

"We've got an album. The thing is what do you do with new artists now?

"Forget TikTok and all that rubbish - Piers needs to tour like Sam did."

Tony is returning later this year with a 2025 Big Band Tour, and he has recalled actually getting to meet Sinatra himself during his teenage years.

He said: "I met Sinatra when I was 17 at the Royal Albert Hall and he was really sweet. Years later, when I was doing my first solo album, I thought it would be great to get him in the video.

"I phoned his office and left a message saying, 'Hi, this is Tony Hadley. You probably won't know who I am.'

"'I'm the guy who sang True and I met Frank when I was 17. I'm gonna make a video and I'd love it if he could be in it.'"

The 64-year-old star revealed Sinatra's team phoned back to apologise that the timings wouldn't work because the 'My Way' crooner was heading on tour.

Tony added: "I could have swung from a chandelier - Frank Sinatra's office phoned Big Tone!"