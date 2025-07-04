Trent Reznor hailed the late David Bowie as his "hero" during Nine Inch Nails' headline slot at Open'er Festival in Poland on Thursday (03.07.25).

Nine Inch Nails singer Trent Reznor

The 60-year-old frontman noted the increasing relevance of their collaboration I'm Afraid of Americans in the modern day as he spoke of the "privilege" of collaborating with the Starman legend - who died of cancer in January 2016 - on the 1997 track.

In a rare address to the audience, he said: "This is the song we had the privilege of working on with our hero many years ago.

"And it seems to be more and more true as every day goes by. This is by David Bowie."

Aside from the occasional acknowledgement of the crowd's cheers, Trent spoke little during the band's set on the Orange Main Stage, apart from to introduce the band.

Instead, the group powered through a career-spanning set, backed by a blistering light show, with the singer showing off his multi instrumental skills, playing guitar, keyboards, saxophone and a tambourine at various points during the 90-minute show.

March of the Pigs, Piggy (Nothing Can Stop Me Now), Copy of A and Closer were stand-out tracks, with the audience screaming along in delight and mosh pits breaking out throughout the crowd.

The double energy of The Hand that Feeds and Head Like a Whole had the crowd on a high before the group closed the set with a powerful and emotional rendition of Hurt.

Other acts performing at Open'er Festival on Thursday included Lola Young, Tyla, and J. Balvin, while Friday (04.07.25) will see performances from Little Sims, Muse, and Justice, and Saturday's (05.07.25) closing day will feature Wolf Alice, Doechii, Camila Cabello and headliners Linkin Park.