Colin Jerwood has died, at the age of 63, following a "short illness".

Colin Jerwood has died following a 'short illness'

The Conflict frontman's death was confirmed by his bandmates on June 2, and they shared a link to a virtual memorial page setup by his family.

A band statement read: "It is with a very heavy heart to announce Colin passed away after a short illness.

"We know for his supporters that this is difficult news to hear.

"We appreciate that many of you might want to share your condolences. We have set up this online memorial page that you can contribute to. You can also donate to charities in his memory.

"Colin’s family meant the world to him and he would want their wishes to be respected.

"We kindly request that you do not attend his funeral. His family will be reading through any comments on the memorial page and your presence will be felt.

"We appreciate all your support for Colin and Conflict over the years."

The memorial page is raising funds for Last Chance Animal Rescue and food poverty charity Trussell in honour of the animal rights and anti-fascism activist.

It reads: "This site is a tribute to Colin.

"It is with a very heavy heart to announce Colin passed away after a short illness. We know for his supporters that this is difficult news to hear.

"We appreciate that many of you might want to share your condolences. We have set up this online memorial page that you can contribute to. You can also donate to charities in his memory.

"Colin’s family meant the world to him and he would want their wishes to be respected. We kindly request that you do not attend his funeral. His family will be reading through any comments on the memorial page and your presence will be felt.

"We appreciate all your support for Colin and Conflict over the years.

"In solidarity,

"James and Georgia Jerwood."

At the time of writing, £2,473.12 has been raised.

Jerwood was part of the anarcho-punk movement in Britain; a subgenre of punk rock that promoted anarchist ideals, often focusing on themes of anti-authoritarianism, social justice, and direct action.

Jerwood formed Conflict in 1981; known for their politically charged lyrics, they helped shape the movement.

Conflict released their debut EP, 'The House That Man Built', in 1982 via Crass Records, and soon went on to form their own label, Mortarhate Records, with a DIY approach always at the heart of their ethos.

The label promoted punk heroes including Filth and Hagar the Womb.

More often than not, Conflict concerts would end in riots.

In 1983, Steve Ignorant, a then-member of the band Crass, added his vocals to the band's pro-animal rights single 'To A Nation of Animal Lovers'.

After Crass parted ways, he became the second vocalist for Conflict on a semi-permanent basis until the mid-1990s.

Conflict's track Mighty and Superior' was voted number 53 best song of the year by the John Peel Festive Fifty radio show audience in 1985.

The band released their first release in more than two decades, 'Live in Dublin' in 2024, and 'This Much Remains' arrived just last month.

Colin was known to be working on a documentary about his contributions to the punk scene before his death.