Troye Sivan doesn't enjoy being the "centre of attention".
The 29-year-old pop star has revealed that he's much more outgoing when he's on stage than he is in his everyday life.
Speaking bout his style, Troye told GQ: "It's weird maybe because of my job, but I actually don't really like being the centre of attention outside of my work.
"I’m okay to just be in my favourite pair of jeans and a T-shirt - that's my every day ... I think it might be an Australian thing, but it's like, you just want to blend in.
"When I'm onstage, it's the complete opposite - and I feel totally comfortable because it feels warranted in that moment.
"But in my everyday life, I would much, much, much rather [not be]. There's no fuss ever."
Troye is set to co-headline the Sweat Tour alongside Charli XCX, and the pop star is relishing the prospect.
Troye also hailed Charli, 32, as "one of [his] favourite people" in the music industry.
He said: "I'm just going to try and be present and take it all in because I think it's going to be a really special tour."
Meanwhile, Troye previously revealed that he was still adjusting to his own fame.
The music star told Vogue Australia: "I definitely pinch myself ... I pinch myself very, very often."
Troye subsequently explained how his life had changed and that he was having to get used to extra attention from fans.
He shared: "I had my first little scandal. I had been given some flowers by a fan and I was flying out that day and I didn’t know what to do with them and I threw them in the bin.
"[But] I think if you know yourself and are ready to apologise for dumb mistakes then it’s fine, you do your best."
