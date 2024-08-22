Troye Sivan doesn't enjoy being the "centre of attention".

The 29-year-old pop star has revealed that he's much more outgoing when he's on stage than he is in his everyday life.

Speaking bout his style, Troye told GQ: "It's weird maybe because of my job, but I actually don't really like being the centre of attention outside of my work.

"I’m okay to just be in my favourite pair of jeans and a T-shirt - that's my every day ... I think it might be an Australian thing, but it's like, you just want to blend in.

"When I'm onstage, it's the complete opposite - and I feel totally comfortable because it feels warranted in that moment.

"But in my everyday life, I would much, much, much rather [not be]. There's no fuss ever."

Troye is set to co-headline the Sweat Tour alongside Charli XCX, and the pop star is relishing the prospect.

Troye also hailed Charli, 32, as "one of [his] favourite people" in the music industry.

He said: "I'm just going to try and be present and take it all in because I think it's going to be a really special tour."

Meanwhile, Troye previously revealed that he was still adjusting to his own fame.

The music star told Vogue Australia: "I definitely pinch myself ... I pinch myself very, very often."

Troye subsequently explained how his life had changed and that he was having to get used to extra attention from fans.

He shared: "I had my first little scandal. I had been given some flowers by a fan and I was flying out that day and I didn’t know what to do with them and I threw them in the bin.

"[But] I think if you know yourself and are ready to apologise for dumb mistakes then it’s fine, you do your best."