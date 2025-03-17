KT Tunstall thinks technology can be "amazing" for the music industry.

The 49-year-old singer has written the score for 'Clueless: The Musical' - which is based on the classic 1990s film starring Alicia Silverstone - alongside lyricist Glenn Slater and revealed how the "pioneering " show utilises electronic drum kits to explore different genres of sound.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "We’ve been working on this for five years

"We were unbelievably lucky to have found Emma Flynn and Keelan McAuley as the leads, they’re from another planet.

"We’re actually really pioneering on this show by using an electronic drum kit with 24 different sounding drum kits.

"You can go straight from a Green Day-inspired song to an NSYNC one – and it means the band is chameleonic.

“Technology can be an amazing thing, particularly with the kind of kit that we are using for this show."

The 'Suddenly I See' hitmaker was "aware" that the score would be played eight times a week now that it is open at the Trafalgar THeatre in London, and believes that this period is a particularly special one as she approaches various milestones within her life and career.

She said: "I was aware, as a musician, that this band will play eight times a week for months on end.

“I think it’s a really positive thing for them to be challenged. It’s just hours of bangers from different genres.

“It’s Janet Jackson to Nirvana and then Supergrass.

“And at the same time this is just an iconic era for me.

“It’s the 20th anniversary year of my first record 'Eye To The Telescope'.

"And it’s the 50th anniversary of me as a human being"