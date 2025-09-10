Twenty One Pilots have launched a lawsuit against Chinese e-commerce giant Temu, accusing the platform of trademark infringement, unfair competition, and misappropriation of likeness.

The legal action, filed in US federal court, alleges that Temu has been manufacturing and selling a wide array of counterfeit merchandise that mimics the band’s official products.

According to the complaint, Temu’s listings include “a myriad of items that are counterfeit or blatant copies” of Twenty One Pilots’ branded apparel and accessories. The band argues that these knockoffs create an “implied relationship” between them and the marketplace, misleading fans and damaging the integrity of their brand.

The evidence submitted includes dozens of side-by-side comparisons between official merchandise and alleged replicas. One striking example features a legitimate $35 Twenty One Pilots t-shirt next to a near-identical version sold on Temu for just $7.54. The band’s legal team claims this undercuts their business and confuses consumers.

The lawsuit also paints Temu as part of a broader problem in global commerce.

The filing states: “Temu is widely understood to be one of the most unethical companies operating in today’s global marketplace.

“Its business practices are believed to pose great threats to individuals, marketplaces, and the environment.”

The rock duo - comprising Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun - are seeking a permanent injunction to halt the production and sale of any infringing items, along with a full recall of counterfeit goods. They’re also pursuing damages, citing willful infringement that could allow for statutory compensation of up to $2 million for each individual counterfeit trademark associated with each category of goods sold.

The lawsuit comes days before the band release their new album, Breach, on Friday (12.09.25).