Tyla will release new music "very soon".

Tyla performing at Open'er Festival / Credit: Denys Didkovskyi

The 23-year-old singer released her eponymous debut album last year and a new single, Bliss, in May and she's teased fans won't have to wait too long for more fresh material.

Speaking on the Orange Main Stage at Open'er Festival in Poland on Thursday (03.07.25), she introduced Breathe Me and said: "The next song is my favourite song from my debut album. Have you listened to my album?

"You all need to catch up because there's some new music coming very soon.

"This song is actually my favourite so I want to see light, hugging, kissing, getting touchy, let's go."

Tyla urged her fans - who she affectionately calls her Tigers - to take the time to look after themselves and take care of their own needs first.

Speaking ahead of Priorities, she told the audience: "This is basically just about prioritising yourself. You know, it's very important.

"And it's something that I've been doing for a while now. And yeah, the song is Mushy just about there and me reminding my tigers to do that every day no matter what. It's very important."

The Water hitmaker bemoaned the technical issues she experienced during her set, which saw her accompanied by both male and female dancers, including one incidence where she was unable to get down from a raised platform as planned and was forced to use steps at the back of the staging, running around to re-join the choreography.

She said: "I know I'm supposed to be professional but you guys, the amount of technical difficulties In having.

"But we're still having fun."

Tyla - who was photographed by Denys Didkovskyi during her set - had been supposed to perform at Open'er last year but pulled out for health reasons so she was delighted to finally make it to the festival to a rapturous reception.

She said: "You guys are giving me so much energy but I'm loving it.

"Today I was very low guys. My energy, my vibes.

"But I just feel really good being here in Poland.

I was supposed to perform here last year and I couldn't because of my injury and everything. So I'm glad that God brought me here today."

Other artists who performed at Open'er on Thursday included Lola Young, J. Balvin and headliners Nine Inch Nails.