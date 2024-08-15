Tyler, The Creator has publicly apologised to Eminem for slamming his 'Recovery' album.

The 'Earfquake' rapper has recalled his vocal criticism of the hip-hop legend's 2010 record - which was his second LP since going sober - and admitted he "felt so bad" about his comments after learning more about what the 'Lose Yourself' legend had been going through.

He told the 'Maverick's podcast with Mav Carter: "I was a big Eminem fan. When that album came out I f****** hated it. Publicly was like, ‘This s*** is wack.’

"Didn’t like it and after watching [2023 Netflix series Painkillers] I felt so bad about those tweets and things like that because thinking from his perspective someone like me publicly saying that stuff and him getting off drugs and being clean and getting to a point in life where that’s behind him and me implying, ‘Nah, this s*** is wack.’”

Tyler hadn't realised the impact his criticism could have had coming from a "limited" point of view.

He added: " I thought I was just like, ‘I don’t like the music.’ He was in a different part of his life and probably felt like I was attacking him. Now I feel so bad about saying that stuff because my perspective was so limited.”

The 33-year-old star recalled how he learned "how to rap" by listening to Eminem's music as he figured out "how to put words together in a rhythm'.

He continued: "After watching that show, that gave me perspective — this was a few months ago — and I felt so terrible about some of the things I said about that ‘Recovery’ album because I realised that was a big step and meant a lot to him and my f****** young stupid a** is like, ‘I wanna hear the same song and dance and I loved ‘The Eminem Show'.

“But he’s not there anymore. I felt terrible. If I ever see him, I want to tell him that in person.”

Over the last 14 years, they have had a tense relationship, and Eminem called him a homophobic slur on 2018's 'Kamikaze', before later admitting he went "might" have gone "too far".

That same year, Eminem told Sway: "Un my quest to hurt him, I realise that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it. It was one of the things that I kept going back to and going, ‘I don’t feel right with this.’”