Bradley Simpson has had "a lot of support" from his Vamps bandmates over his solo career.

The Vamps star Bradley Simpson has thanked his bandmates for their support on his solo career

The 28-year-old singer is best known as part of the 'Can We Dance' hitmakers alongside James Brittain-McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans but has decided to try going it alone after penning a few songs for the band that "just didn't feel right" and has hailed the rest of the group as his "brothers" amid the career change.

Speaking on the 'Zach Sang Show' podcast, he said: "There's been a lot of support from the boys, we had an open conversation a couple of years ago about all of us doing separate things but keeping the band running. "They're my family, my brothers.

"We'd done quite a few albums in quick succession. We thought it'd be nice to give it a bit of time so that when we write the sixth album, we've got a lot to talk about.

"I started writing a couple of songs and they didn't feel right for the band... that was the catalyst."

The 'Daisies' hitmaker - who will play the Latitude Festival in Suffolk this weekend - does not often open up about his private life but revealed that some of his upcoming tracks have even been inspired by meeting the right person a lot later than planned.

He said: "That feeling of when you meet someone, find someone... and you almost wish you had met them earlier, that it would been great to know them four years earlier than this, but I'm a big believer in timing."

Bradley previously explained that his solo career was not something that was "planned" as such but

He told BANG Showbiz: "We're still together and we're going on tour at the end of this year but [going solo] was not necessarily something I planned and I think it's been a real build up to this point for me, getting to write the songs and I'm really proud of getting the chance to play it in front of people."