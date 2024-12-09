The Vamps star Bradley Simpson says former tour buddy Sabrina Carpenter's success is "so well deserved".

The 'Espresso' hitmaker, 25, was the opening act on the boy band's 2017 tour, and Bradley - who has recently embarked on his solo career - has heaped praise on the pop superstar and her breakthrough album 'Short n' Sweet', hailing her "such an amazing, hard-working artist".

Speaking to NME, Bradley, 29, said: “She’s always been such an amazing, hard-working artist from such a young age. It’s so well deserved. Even when we toured together and had the song [‘Hands’], you could see how she [imagines] the whole world of what she wants to do. ‘Slim Pickins’ is really good. There’s that Nashville country twang throughout the whole album, which really suits her voice. A good album has those ups and downs, light and dark, and it feels like a bit of a journey.”

Elsewhere, the musician - who shot to fame in 2012 as a member of the chart-topping group alongside James Brittain-McVey, Connor Ball, and Tristan Evans - vowed to release another album with The Vamps in the future.

Asked if they have written anything, he said: “I’ll be honest, I haven’t. I’ve been writing [solo material] for two years, so when I tour for a period of time, my writing brain just switches off. So, not at the moment, but we will come back to writing at some point. I’ve got a few more things that I want to do for the solo stuff. I’m trying to follow that at the moment, but we definitely will [write another album]. I’m sure it will appear out of nowhere at some point!”

Bradley releases his debut solo album, ‘The Panic Years’, on February 28, 2025.

He is also set to embark on his biggest headline tour to date.

The run kicks off at Dublin’s The Academy on May 7, followed by dates in Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Southampton, and wrapping at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on May 23.