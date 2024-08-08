The Vamps "needed a bit of space" from each other so they come back stronger.

The Vamps are celebrating their 10th anniversary

The boyband - which consists of Brad Simpson, James Brittain-McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans - first formed in 2014 and released a string of albums but needed a break before coming back for their 10th anniversary tour.

Bradley told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "We did four albums in six years. You need to have a bit more space. You're building your life outside of just band stuff so that when you come back into band stuff, it makes it even more special."

The 'Can We Dance' hitmakers will be back on the road performing their greatest hits across the UK from Septmeber, but Bradley has also started up a solo career with the track 'Daisies' and recently spoke of how supportive his bandmates have been.

Speaking on the 'Zach Sang Show' podcast, he said: "There's been a lot of support from the boys, we had an open conversation a couple of years ago about all of us doing separate things but keeping the band running. "They're my family, my brothers.

"We'd done quite a few albums in quick succession. We thought it'd be nice to give it a bit of time so that when we write the sixth album, we've got a lot to talk about.

"I started writing a couple of songs and they didn't feel right for the band... that was the catalyst."

Bradley previously explained that his solo career was not something that was "planned" as such but

He told BANG Showbiz: "We're still together and we're going on tour at the end of this year but [going solo] was not necessarily something I planned and I think it's been a real build up to this point for me, getting to write the songs and I'm really proud of getting the chance to play it in front of people."