Van Morrison is playing a handful of intimate gigs in the UK this March

The 'Days Like This' hitmaker is set to play a handful of intimate concerts at "specially selected" venues, kicking off at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on March 18.

The 79-year-old jazz and blues legend will then play Birmingham’s Symphony Hall on March 19, the New Theatre Oxford on March 23, and The Subscription Rooms in Stroud, Gloucestershire on March 24.

Tickets go on sale at 9am GMT on Friday (07.02.25) via Ticketmaster.

This month, Van will play two hometown gigs at Whitla Hall in Belfast on February 21 and 22, as well as playing Antwerp, Brussels and The Hague.

The ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ singer is touring in support of his 2024 album ‘New Arrangements And Duets’, which is made up of unreleased songs from his archive.

He had always wanted to record a duet with Willie Nelson, and was thrilled to do two songs, 'What’s Wrong With This Picture?' and 'Steal My Heart Away', with the 91-year-old folk legend.

He previously told The Sun: “It had been on my mind to do a duet with Willie Nelson for a long, long time but I didn’t get the opportunity."

After sharing the same stage, the pair headed to a studio in Pittsburgh to get to work and hit it off instantly.

Heaping praise on his duet partner, Van said: “It was absolutely fantastic. Very relaxing and very professional. Willie came in and delivered.

“I played those songs for him and he was into them. There’s not a lot of pondering with this stuff. The less back and forth the better.

“Willie covers all the bases and, to me, he’s very similar to Ray Charles. I like his work and I heard he liked mine.”

'New Arrangements and Duets' also features Joss Stone, Curtis Stigers and Kurt Elling.

Van's last tour was the 'Accentuate the Positive' jaunt, named after his 2023 LP, which saw him play London's legendary Royal Albert Hall last June.

Van Morrison’s March 2025 UK tour dates are:

18 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

19 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

23 – New Theatre Oxford, Oxford

24 – The Subscription Rooms, Stroud