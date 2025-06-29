Viral TikTok campaign leads to dream duet at Zach Bryan's BST Hyde Park gig

A viral TikTok campaign led to a surprise duet at Zach Bryan’s BST Hyde Park gig on Saturday (28.06.25).

The 29-year-old country music superstar responded to Ollie Hawkin’s daily TikTok posts where he asked Zach if he could join him on stage on his birthday to perform Heading South.

Ollie’s posts featured him with a sign saying: “Hi my name is Ollie. I play music and today is my birthday. Can I play Heading South with you?” and Zach made his dreams come true with the simple reply: “Of course brother, can’t wait.”

The pair performed Zach’s 2020 hit together in front of a crowd of 65,000 at the American Express presents BST Hyde Park Festival, before Ollie took to Instagram to say: “Life changed. Die a happy man.”

Earlier, Zach declared he felt like the “luckiest man in the world to be here” as he compared the sold-out Hyde Park gig to his previous performances in the UK.

He said: “We played Islington Assembly two years ago and we went back there last night. It’s crazy to go from 1000 people there to this crowd.

“I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be here. I love you so much London.”

Before taking a drink from a can of Budweiser, he toasted the audience and said: “Here’s to London, we f****** love you.”

Zach went on to change the lyrics of How Lucky Are We to include references to London and Hyde Park.

He debuted a new song ‘Streets of London’ which he wrote and recorded just four days before the gig and which will be released next week.

Zach also brought out his support act Dermot Kennedy for a rendition of Hey Driver and declared the Irish star as “one of the best f****** singers in the world”.

The set featured a number of fan favourites including I Remember Everything, Pink Skies, Something in the Orange, Oklahoma Smokeshow, Burn Burn Burn, East Side of Sorrow and Open the Gate before ending with a thrilling 10-minute version of Revival.

Zach Bryan BST Hyde Park setlist

Overtime

Open the Gate

God Speed

Blue Jean Baby

28

Streets of London

Fifth of May

Oklahoma Smokeshow

Dawns

Heavy Eyes

Motorcycle Drive By

Tourniquet

East Side of Sorrow

American Nights

Pink Skies

Something in the Orange

Heading South

I Remember Everything

Nine Ball

Hey Driver

Condemned

Burn, Burn, Burn

Quittin' Time

Encore: Revival