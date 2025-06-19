Bad Bunny can't wait to get his Puerto Rico residency underway.

Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico residency gets underway next month

The 31-year-old rapper and singer will stage the No Me Quiero Ir de Aqui residency in the capital city San Juan between July and September and admits that performing in his homeland has been at the forefront of his mind for some time.

Speaking to Variety, Bad Bunny said: "The idea for the residency was always there, for as long as I can remember. But it became difficult to ignore, the more time passed. I'll admit, it was hard to complete my last tour, because all I wanted to do was move into this chapter."

The first nine shows of the residency will be performed exclusively to Puerto Rican residents and Bad Bunny is saddened that he can't perform a free gig for his compatriots.

The DTMF hitmaker explained: "Before the residency, my fantasy for the longest time was to do a massive free show in Puerto Rico that could be locals only. And it if were up to me, all of the shows for the locals would be free, but what we've got planned now is next level."

Bad Bunny's team have hired over 1,000 local workers for the residency and says he has done so in an attempt to "preserve Puerto Rican traditions".

The star - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio - said: "We're trying to do our best to follow the nature of the album and preserve Puerto Rican traditions across all aspects of what we do."

Bad Bunny has sold out a series of stadiums around the globe for his forthcoming Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour and admits that he has been taken aback by his popularity.

The rapper said: "I don't know if this is a good or bad habit yet, but I prefer not to think about the numbers or the weight of everything. Because then I start, 'Should I be proud? Should I be nervous? Should I just act like this is totally normal for me?'

"When they first showed me the routing for the stadium tour, I was like, 'Two nights in Sweden?!' Bro, I thought it was a prank."