Tyla can't wait to showcase her rap skills.

Tyla has 'full-on rap songs' and much more in her arsenal

The 23-year-old South African singer - who got her big break after her 2023 hit 'Water' went viral on TikTok – has revealed she’s made "full-on rap songs" that she can't wait to share with her fans.

She told Nylon of her "broad" musical influences: "I never really studied specific artists. Whatever songs, performances, music videos I liked, I just obsessed over those individual things. It was very broad. Pop stars, rappers, R'n'B singers. It started with the sound of music I wanted to make, because I knew that I wanted to do something completely different from what I’ve heard before. I was making anything and everything. I have full-on rap songs. Full-on R'n'B. Full-on amapiano. I played a lot and found a mixture that felt like me."

Asked what can be expected from her rapping, she replied: "I’m not going to lie, it’s hot. I’m excited to show people that I’m more diverse than they think. I want to take my time with my artistry and give whatever feels right for that moment. So one day, you’re going to get that Tyla rap song."

Tyla is constantly working on new music and is excited to show how she has evolved as a person and artist.

She said: "Every day I can be in the studio, I’m there. I’m working on the new project currently. I’m super excited because even though I love my debut album [2024's 'Tyla'], I feel like a totally different person. Everything that has happened forced me to grow very fast. I’m also the type of person that gets bored very easily. So I’m excited to see this new version of me and hear what it sounds like and just have fun with it — just bring back fun in music."