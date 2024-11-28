The Weeknd is set to release his new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' on January 24, 2025.

The Weeknd will release 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' on January 24

The final instalment of his trilogy - which follows 2020's 'After Hours' and 2022's 'Dawn FM' - is set to land early next year followed by a one-of performance at the Rose Bowl stadium in Los Angeles on January 25.

So far, fans have heard three singles from the collection: 'Dancing in the Flames', 'São Paulo' featuring Anitta and 'Timeless' with Playboi Carti.

The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - also has a psychological thriller film on the way of the same name, which he will star in alongside 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega and 'Saltburn' actor Barry Keoghan.

The Weeknd has already delved into acting; having made a cameo as himself in 2019's 'Uncut Gems' and directing and starring in the 2023 HBO series 'The Idol'.

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker has scored the movie with Daniel Lopatin, while Trey Edward Shults is listed as the director.

Controversial erotic mini-series 'The Idol' was culled after just one series.

Starring Abel and Lily-Rose Depp, the series ended after five episodes instead of the originally scheduled six and had been met with fierce backlash, with some critics even describing the series as "torture porn" due to its explicit content.

The show - which was created by 'Euphoria' writer Sam Levinson, Abel and Reza Fahim - will not be getting another season.

A spokesperson for the streamer confirmed to The New York Post's Page Six column: "'The Idol’ was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response.

“After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

The Weeknd admitted it was a "bumpy" ride after the series ended earlier than planned.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "The finale.

"Grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end. Continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey."

The show followed Lily-Rose's pop star character Jocelyn, who turned to self-help guru and cult leader Tedros (Abel) after having a nervous breakdown.

In the finale, she turned the tables on Tedros for his attempts to control her life and career.

Lily-Rose defended the sex scenes and insisted it was meant to be "provocative" and "polarising" despite the criticism.