The Weeknd has posted a haunting music trailer.

The Weeknd has shared a haunting new music trailer

After recently providing fans with a two-minute preview of new music, Abel Tesfaye has shared a clip of an animated little boy - seemingly left abandoned - outside in the garden of an empty house in a thunderstorm.

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker sings lines such as: "I've been losing my memories."

The social media video is captioned: "unprepared certainty…"

Ahead of a one-off concert in São Paulo, Brazil, where the 34-year-old singer is set to debut a brand-new production that will differ from his 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' of 2022 and 2023, the 'Die For You' singer recently posted a cinematic trailer.

Quoting German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, he captioned the clip - which came with an epilepsy warning due to flashing imagery - on Instagram: “When you gaze long enough into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you…”

The gig takes place on September 7, at the Estádio MorumBIS soccer stadium.

Ticket prices included a $1 donation to The Weeknd’s XO Humanitarian Fund, which provides food and support to those in poverty, in partnership with the United Nations.

The 'Popular' hitmaker has been cryptically teasing the third album in his ‘After Hours’/’Dawn FM’ trilogy, which will mark his sixth studio album.

Among the posts were pictures of his silhouettes with the words: “Pain, regret, rebirth."

Last June, he teased that the title would be unveiled "soon".

The 'Double Fantasy' star told Variety: "I’m finishing the third part of this saga, of this trilogy. The name of it will come out soon, but it’s not called what some fans think it’s called… what they think it’s called is actually a song on the album, but that’s not what the actual album is called. [It’s unclear which speculative title he’s referring to.] So I’m just gonna say that."