The Weeknd’s new album features guest appearances from Florence + the Machine and Lana Del Rey.

The Weeknd drops epic 22-song album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker has released the final album in his acclaimed cinematic 'After Hours' trilogy', 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', with standout tracks including ‘Reflections Laughing’ featuring Florence’s Instantly recognisable ethereal vocals and regular collaborator Travis Scott.

The Weeknd and Lana have collaborated a handful of times – including on ‘Lust for Life’, ‘Stargirl Interlude’, and ‘Prisoner’ – and the ‘Video Games’ hitmaker gives one of her best vocal deliveries to date on hair-raising ballad ‘The Abyss’.

The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - recently shared a picture in the studio with legendary Italian composer Giorgio Moroder on social media and The Father of Disco is featured on the tune ‘Big Sleep’.

The mammoth 22-song album – which The Weeknd has been suggesting is his final album under the moniker The Weeknd – opens with ‘Wake Me Up’ featuring French EDM duo Justice.

And another regular collaborator, Future, appears on ‘Enjoy The Show’.

Previously released singles include ‘São Paulo’ with Brazilian pop star Anitta, ‘Timeless’ with Playboi Carti and ‘Dancing In The Flames’.

‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ follows 2020’s ‘After Hours’ and 2022’s ‘Dawn FM’.

The award-winning musician will also appear alongside Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and Gabby Barrett in an upcoming psychological thriller film with the same name as the album, which arrives on May 16, 2025.

The Weeknd recently addressed why he could soon walk away from his stage name and move on to a new phase of his career.

The 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker told Variety: "It’s a headspace I’ve gotta get into that I just don’t have any more desire for. I feel like it comes with so much … You have a persona, but then you have the competition of it all. It becomes this rat race: more accolades, more success, more shows, more albums, more awards and more number ones. It never ends until you end it."

The singer has no intention of actually walking away from the music business - but he feels he's already "mastered” The Weeknd’s persona.

He reflected: "I don’t think I can stop doing that. But everything needs to feel like a challenge. And for me right now, the Weeknd, whatever that is, it’s been mastered. No one’s gonna do the Weeknd better than me, and I’m not gonna do it better than what it is right now.

"I think I’ve overcome every challenge as this persona, and that’s why I’m really excited about this film, because I love this challenge. But I just want to know what comes after. I want to know what tomorrow looks like."

‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ tracklisting:

01. ‘Wake Me Up’ Feat. Justice

02. ‘Cry For Me’

03. ‘I Can’t F****** Sing’

04. ‘São Paulo’ Feat. Anitta

05. ‘Until We’re Skin and Bones’

06. ‘Baptized In Fear’

07. ‘Open Hearts’

08. ‘Opening Night’

09. ‘Reflections Laughing’ Feat. Florence + The Machine and Travis Scott

10. ‘Enjoy The Show’ Feat. Future

11. ‘Given Up On Me’

12. ‘I Can’t Wait To Get There’

13. ‘Timeless’ Feat Playboi Carti

14. ‘Niagara Falls’

15. ‘Take Me Back To LA’

16. ‘Big Sleep’ Feat. Giorgio Moroder

17. ‘Give Me Mercy’

18. ‘Drive’

19. ‘The Abyss’ Feat. Lana Del Rey

20. ‘Red Terror’

21. ‘Without a Warning’

22. ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’