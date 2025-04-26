Wet Leg admit the huge fame they gained following the release of their hit single 'Chaise Longue' was "overwhelming".

Wet Leg at the 2022 Mercury Prize

The British indie rock band - who come from the Isle of Wight - saw their 2021 song go viral achieving millions of streams and views and ultimately earning the group the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Performance in 2023.

Lead singer Rhian Teasdale admits she and her bandmates - guitarist Hester Chambers, drummer Henry Holmes, rhythm guitarist Josh Mobaraki and bassist Ellis Durand - were completely unprepared for the post-punk's song success and were naïve to how the popularity of the song and their eponymous 2022 debut album would change their lives.

In an interview with KROQ-FM radio, Rhian said: "It was pretty overwhelming. We were so new to it all and so naïve that you would kind of just take one step, and then take another step ... Yeah, it was mad.”

Wet Leg unveiled the first single 'Catch These Fists' from their upcoming second album 'Moisturizer' - which is released on July 11 - and the track, which is about unwanted attention from guys, was the last song to be recorded for the LP and almost didn't make the cut.

Rhian said: "It was funny actually because we had so many songs written and we were kind of ready to [say], ‘Shall we record them now?’ And ['Catch These Fists'] just kind of slipped on in there, at the end. I think it was the last song.

Her bandmate Ellis added: “I don’t really know how it happened. It just kind of birthed.”

The band wrote the tracks for 'Moisturizer' in a rented house in England and they were inspired by binge watching horror films and repeat viewings of Mel Gibson's historical epic 'Braveheart'.

Ellis said: "We did a lot of jamming. We rented a house in England and spent a month just jamming ideas, which was fun, really fun.”

“We watched 'Braveheart' like eight times because people kept leaving the room and missing the end.”

Rhian then added: "We watched a lot of horror films. We also watched all of 'Alien'."

Wet Leg head out on their UK tour in May.