The Who and The Kinks producer Shel Talmy has died.

The music producer - who was behind hits by The Who and The Kinks and also worked with David Bowie - died aged 87 on Wednesday (13.11.24) at his home in Los Angeles.

As reported by Sky News, songwriter and archivist Alec Palao said he "died peacefully in his sleep" at his home "from complications due to a stroke" which he suffered from last weekend.

Shel prepared a statement for his fans which was shared posthumously to his Facebook page on Thursday (14.11.24) and the statement encouraged people to read Shel's final message with songs such as "'You Really Got Me', 'My Generation', 'Friday On My Mind' or your choice of favourite ST production cranked in the background)".

The statement said: "Please note, that if you're reading this now, this is my final vignette, as I am no longer residing on this plane of existence, and have 'moved on', to wherever that may be.

"I'd like to think there is something beyond where I was to where I am now, assuming that the millions of suppositions as to what is next, are accurate.

"I'd like to think that I'm thoroughly enjoying my new 'residence', and that the countless rumours that there is a big working 'studio in the sky' are true, and that we are, dare I say, making heavenly music!

"I am also hoping that I am currently engaged in renewing relationships with a ton of friends and acquaintances, many of which go back for decades.

"I've had a good run, and I am delighted it lasted as long as it did. I'm also delighted that I am told I have a legacy that will last even longer.

"I look forward to meeting some of you in the future who are reading this, but LOL, don't hurry to get here, I'm not going anywhere!"

Shel was best known for producing The Kinks' hits 'You Really Got Me', 'Tired Of Waiting For You', 'Sunny Afternoon' and 'Waterloo Sunset' as well as producing The Who's album and single 'My Generation'.