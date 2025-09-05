Will Young is preparing taking his latest tour to dog rescue centres across the UK.

Will Young is preparing taking his latest tour to dog rescue centres across the UK

The animal-mad singer, 46, has announced a string of live shows beginning on 15 September at Birmingham Dogs Home, designed to raise awareness of the financial crisis hitting animal shelters, while also delivering £50,000 worth of food to dogs in need.

Will co-founded Miraculous Meals, a dog food brand that pledges 50 per cent of its profits to supporting rescue centres, and he will use the road trip to highlight the pressure such organisations are facing.

He said about swapping concert halls for kennels:“It’s heartbreaking to see rescue centres under such strain, which is why we created Miraculous Meals, to turn something as simple as feeding your dog into a lifeline for others.

“I’m really proud to be setting off across the UK to help raise awareness and to deliver food to the incredible teams working tirelessly to give rescue dogs the second chance they deserve.”

The singer’s performances will coincide with food drop-offs at centres including Hope Rescue in Wales, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, Manchester and Cheshire Dogs Home, the National Animal Welfare Trust, Blue Cross, Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter and Birmingham Dogs Home.

Will and his Miraculous Meals team will be personally delivering tens of thousands of meals to staff working on the frontline.

Challenges facing animal shelters have intensified in recent years, with many reporting an influx of abandoned pets alongside soaring running costs.

Birmingham Dogs Home estimates each dog in their care costs around £150 per week to keep, with far higher bills for those needing medical treatment.

With up to 240 animals housed at any one time, the charity faces overwhelming expenses.

Vanessa Wadden, chief executive at Hope Rescue, said about the donations linked to Will’s tour: “This donation will feed every dog in our care for a significant amount of time.

“It’s a huge relief at a time when costs are spiralling and demand for our help has never been greater.”

Will’s tour begins on 15 September in Birmingham before visiting Manchester, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Hungerford.

The final stop, on 29 September, will see food drop-offs at the National Animal Welfare Trust and Hope Rescue.