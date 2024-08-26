Will.i.am is launching an AI-led interactive radio platform.

The 49-year-old rap star - who is best known for his success with the Black Eyed Peas - has announced plans to launch RAiDiO.FYI, a new radio service that will feature AI presenters.

The company website explains: "How... Through the pulse of conventional Ai blended with the power of music...

"We are turning the airwaves into interactive blended media. It's more than just tunes; it's a new dimension of connection...

"RAiDiO.FYI is where Hits, insights, data, and dynamic dialogue leap directly from either into your speakers, crafting an audio experience tailor-made for you (sic)"

The website also explains the role that AI will play on the platform.

RAiDiO.FYI says: "Encounter Ai-driven hosts that do much more than chit chat and drop tracks; they curate the news, knowledge, and wisdom bites you crave and interact with in real time (sic)"

What's more, it's been suggested that RAiDiO.FYI will "reimagine radio the way the iPhone did for the telephone".

Despite this, Will previously voiced his concerns over the influence of AI on the music business.

The rap star said on SiriusXM: "We all have voices, and everyone’s compromised because there are no rights or ownership to your facial math or your voice frequency."

Will - who has invested in various tech products over the years - suggested that musicians could easily be undermined by AI technology.

He explained: "You’re getting a FaceTime or a Zoom call and because there’s no intelligence on the call, there’s nothing to authenticate an AI call or a person call.

"That’s the urgent thing, protecting our facial math. I am my face math. I don’t own that. I own the rights to ‘I Got A Feeling’, I own the rights to the songs I wrote, but I don’t own the rights to my face or my voice?"