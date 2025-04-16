Wolf Alice appear to have suggested a new album is on the way.

Wolf Alice have subtly teased a new record is seemingly in the works

The Ellie Rowsell-fronted indie band haven't put out a full-length studio effort since 2021's 'Blue Weekend', and last February, it was announced that Wolf Alice had departed Dirty Hit to sign with Columbia Records.

This week, a fan of the band posted to X, “had a dream last night that wolf alice announced their new album,” to which the group responded: “Dream or vision?”

Fan page @gherkinrowsell then posted: “Wolf Alice are BACK."

Bass player Theo Ellis reacted with an egg timer to suggest the countdown is on for LP4.

Fans started speculating on Reddit that new music is on way after the 'Don't Delete The Kisses' band were confirmed for Glasto in March.

The Mercury Prize-winning indie rockers released the EP 'Blue Lullaby', lullaby versions of songs from their acclaimed LP ‘Blue Weekend', in 2022.

Meanwhile, Wolf Alice are set to play Glastonbury in June, and BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool in May.

Away from the band, last year saw Rowsell score the short film ‘HERMIT’ starring Emma Corrin.

Wolf Alice supported Harry Styles on his 'Love On Tour' trek in 2022, with the former One Directions star even duetting with Rowsell on his support act's track ‘No Hard Feelings’ from 'Blue Weekend'.